Employees Retirement System Of Texas Position in Ii Vi (IIVI) Has Increased as Stock Rose; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose, Crosslink Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 811,956 shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 61,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.58M, up from 58,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $571.73. About 348,450 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 92,040 shares to 388,476 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,300 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.14% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Denmark-based C World Wide Group Inc A S has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital Int Ca accumulated 36,350 shares. Stephens Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.89% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx Advisors holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 1,299 shares. 30,893 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10 shares. Cibc Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 10,094 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 143,734 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.2% or 157,511 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 68,064 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 324,738 shares. 1,600 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). John G Ullman & Assocs Inc accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Robecosam Ag holds 1.67% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.11M shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co accumulated 168,563 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc has invested 0.12% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 56,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 750,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). York Cap Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.24% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 73,607 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).