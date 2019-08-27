Employees Retirement System Of Texas Maintains Stake in Flir Sys (FLIR); Knightsbridge Asset Management Increases Position in Pg&E Crop (PCG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.02 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 728,431 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “FLIR Systems Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America stated it has 391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.65 million are held by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 34,885 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 33,897 shares in its portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 275,219 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Quantum Cap invested in 18,858 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 8,967 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors. Pettee Invsts stated it has 19,749 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Sun Life owns 231 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0% or 4,588 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP stated it has 434,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 734,932 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 36,624 shares in its portfolio. Stonehill Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 6.54M shares. 508,078 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Lsv Asset holds 46,900 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.04M shares stake. Abrams Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 25.00M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 38,240 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 2.70M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 106,774 shares. Punch Card Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.26M shares for 10.57% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 7.60 million shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 350,657 shares. 14,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj.