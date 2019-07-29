Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Its Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Stake by $7.23 Million as Stock Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 69.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 401,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 576,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 112,560 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,923 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $368.84. About 172,998 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 119,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $48.18 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 217,380 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,680 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 6.21 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 160,555 shares. Legal General Group Plc holds 619,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 13,557 shares. Moreover, Penn Cap Management has 0.71% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 354,500 shares. 16,096 were reported by Gsa Partners Llp. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 175,000 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 6.76M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 1.23 million shares. Invesco holds 825,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 14,865 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.52 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or reported 1,560 shares stake. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kings Point Cap holds 1.33% or 22,297 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc owns 387 shares. Art Limited Company holds 0.27% or 15,000 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has 4,943 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 1,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 0.51% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pnc Gru owns 621,292 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Arrow Financial owns 2,245 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc reported 1,046 shares. Roundview Ltd Company accumulated 1,244 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 823 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 10,700 are held by Cap Investment Counsel.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was sold by Evans Michele A.