Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $5.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Rbo & Co Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 128.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 74,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 132,493 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, up from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 1.34M shares traded or 44.49% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 339,925 are held by Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 320,704 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 1.38% or 39,265 shares. Moreover, Grace White New York has 0.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Cap Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 40,727 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt reported 40,200 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schafer Cullen Management Inc holds 1.94% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Investors owns 62.42M shares. Moreover, Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,270 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 62,091 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 24,714 shares. St Germain D J invested in 207,624 shares or 1.83% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,750 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 89 shares. Strs Ohio reported 153,497 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ashfield Capital Prns owns 16,371 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Monetary Management Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Colony Ltd reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lvw Limited Com has 8,226 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 33,811 shares. Hahn Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 485,902 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 348,374 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8,000 shares to 149,000 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

