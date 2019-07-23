Employees Retirement System Of Texas Holds Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX); Mdlz (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lowered by $7.96 Million Its Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 272.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 55,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,350 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 2.22 million shares traded or 124.46% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 3.79M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Management L L C invested in 0.01% or 18,900 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 181,359 shares. 168,186 were reported by Nwq Invest Management Limited Co. Miller Invest Management Lp holds 0.16% or 6,829 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 2.84 million were reported by Victory Cap Inc. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.45% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 20,558 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,797 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability accumulated 900 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 28,980 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,058 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Westpac Bk holds 8,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 56,827 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research accumulated 0.06% or 122,263 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 7,838 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 709 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 517,975 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 203,484 shares. 39,410 were accumulated by Auxier Asset. Vanguard Gru owns 108.78 million shares. Natl Bank Of The West invested in 0.26% or 44,822 shares. 11.56M were accumulated by American Century Incorporated. The New York-based United Asset Strategies has invested 0.96% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 416,156 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 182,901 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 152,443 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lord Abbett Lc accumulated 0.26% or 1.57M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.13 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares to 115,167 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD).