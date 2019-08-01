Employees Retirement System Of Texas Holds Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP); Huntington Bancshares (Call) (HBAN) Share Price Rose While Walleye Trading Has Decreased Position by $975,600

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 592,620 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (Call) (HBAN) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 81,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 123,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 7.02 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (Call) (NYSE:DOV) by 5,600 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 289,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed Cuts Rates: Are Bank Stocks Still Worth Betting on? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DFS, HBAN, WES, TAP, MCD – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Bank Stocks Downgraded Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 287,100 are held by Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Com. Citadel Advsr Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 31,326 shares. Transamerica Advisors invested in 72 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,387 shares. Farmers And Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,477 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 6.26M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 4.37 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davenport Co Llc holds 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 13,570 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 43,513 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 788,391 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny accumulated 34,750 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.02% or 922,129 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 3.71 million shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 4,463 shares stake. First Manhattan Co owns 30,042 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Trust invested in 24,326 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Lord Abbett Com Lc reported 236,500 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Eaton Vance reported 268,686 shares. Oakbrook holds 0.1% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 13,442 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 6,328 shares. Hartford Investment Management Communication holds 23,853 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company accumulated 2,355 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.04% or 172,502 shares. 35,122 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. 4,670 are held by Hallmark Cap Mgmt.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 149,100 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 104,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.