Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $436,000; Jabodon Pt Company Has Boosted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $594,045 as Stock Value Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 433,475 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.53 million, up from 429,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 60,267 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 46,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 2.61M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 09/05/2018 – CSR Target Cut 5% to A$4.75/Share by Morgan Stanley; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Ken Morgan – Concord – 03/12/2018 11:22 AM; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 03/04/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Morgan Stanley fires star financial adviser, accused of harassment, stalking, abuse. Morgan Stanley; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 157,289 shares to 27,390 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,800 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Ca invested in 22,750 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Cambridge Trust owns 69,701 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,168 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 4.22M shares stake. Navellier And has 1,913 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.14% or 5,689 shares. Sageworth Trust has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beaumont Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,944 shares. Retirement Planning Gru holds 0.08% or 3,349 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 1.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Co owns 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,865 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Mcf Advisors Ltd Com has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.73% or 125,800 shares. Holderness Invests Communication owns 22,733 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.