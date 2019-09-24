Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Holding in El Paso Elec Co (EE) as Market Value Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Decreased Stake by $642,066

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 250,923 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,378 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 866,908 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares to 39,800 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About El Paso Electric Company (EE) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company â€“ DFRG, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why El Paso Electric, Nektar Therapeutics, and Hecla Mining Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 35.29 million shares or 5.11% less from 37.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 212,643 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. 87,472 were accumulated by Wellington Gru Llp. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,208 shares. Shelton invested in 4,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 125,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Sei owns 6,643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.03% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). State Street holds 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 30 shares. Ameriprise reported 274,964 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 1.53M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 13,911 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.06 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young & Comm holds 1.61% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 37,455 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.18% or 187,916 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Seatown Pte invested in 1.99% or 48,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd stated it has 49,274 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 2,080 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 590,273 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 217,601 shares. 233,928 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Maverick has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 16,370 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 135,555 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares to 299,971 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Products to Highlight Its World-leading LNG Equipment and Technology at Gastech Conference in Houston – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.