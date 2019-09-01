Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Holding by $1.57 Million; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Position by $5.65 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,000 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,493 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 1,260 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 169,463 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 961 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate Incorporated accumulated 43,790 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1.83% or 265,523 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Coastline Company invested in 0.12% or 3,176 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Com Ltd has 520 shares. Copeland Capital Limited Liability owns 13,837 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Lc holds 0% or 4,215 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,100 shares. Security Tru invested in 350 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.46M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.