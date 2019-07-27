Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $995,400; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Beacon Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake by $759,066

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02M, down from 188,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 14,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 60,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 222,400 shares to 228,000 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.06M shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 3,798 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust owns 14,765 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinnacle Financial reported 61,411 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Inc accumulated 0.14% or 60,457 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northeast Investment Mngmt accumulated 188,668 shares or 2.52% of the stock. 31,049 were accumulated by Cipher Limited Partnership. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 34,373 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com invested in 2.81% or 78,611 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Shufro Rose & Comm Lc has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,358 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 41,399 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Chem Bankshares invested in 0.47% or 26,502 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares to 38,122 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 74,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream LP owns 4,757 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc invested in 0.76% or 1.41M shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 11,016 shares. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hendershot Invests Inc invested in 3.45% or 187,354 shares. Tiedemann Ltd holds 2.23 million shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 23,927 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 82,185 are owned by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.31M shares. 9,566 were reported by Gsa Cap Llp. Birch Hill Invest Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,066 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated owns 19,067 shares. 24,659 are held by Washington Tru Company. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Company owns 1.28% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,729 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc owns 14.54M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

