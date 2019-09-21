Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $4.41 Million; Valuation Rose; Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Increased by $2.86 Million Its Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 166,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.18 million shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 25,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 145,659 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72 million, up from 120,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 29,196 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alps accumulated 0% or 3,595 shares. Cls Ltd Co reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Campbell Newman Asset Inc holds 175,172 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 3,350 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 323,013 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Management Inc. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 1.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.28% or 47,100 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd reported 141 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Ohio-based Summit Financial Strategies has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 109,201 shares to 318,622 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 11,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 16,400 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

