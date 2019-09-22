Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Position by $2.26 Million; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Trimmed Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position by $2.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 185,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48 million, down from 207,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 511,906 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 133,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.72 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 39,000 shares to 186,000 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 3,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,218 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.03 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 262,048 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has 16,273 shares. Dupont Management owns 106,895 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,436 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 14,570 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP holds 483,659 shares. Us Bank De invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.46 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 176,319 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.03% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 1.15M were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.43M shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Glenmede Trust Na holds 102 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 203,640 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Co has 2,071 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 59,187 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,036 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Ftb Advsrs holds 212 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Bridgeway Management has 17,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 34 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,684 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 78,620 shares. Advisors Asset reported 0.04% stake.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 68,000 shares to 233,500 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 31.33 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.