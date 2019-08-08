Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Among 3 analysts covering Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Royal Bank of Canada had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) latest ratings:

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 27.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 40,041 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 108,000 shares with $7.15 million value, down from 148,041 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $32.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 11.87M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,393 are owned by Natixis. Blair William And Co Il holds 0.01% or 35,213 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company reported 28,524 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 5.13 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Peconic Limited Liability invested in 84,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 10,472 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1.32 million shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 1,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisor Prtnrs holds 23,583 shares. Mufg Americas has 112,764 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stack Mngmt Inc accumulated 156,089 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Occidental Completes Acquisition of Anadarko – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 9News.com‘s news article titled: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 47,000 shares to 88,000 valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 33,000 shares. Rapid7 Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 29. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Is Up 29% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aug 07, 2019 – Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys CGI Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BCE Inc, Sells CGI Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Teck Resources – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Steve Eisman Is Shorting These 3 Canadian Banks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $145.01 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. It has a 11.8 P/E ratio. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment engages in the personal and business banking operations, auto financing, and retail investment businesses.