Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lifted Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $14.11 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Marshfield Associates Has Cut Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 214.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 59,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 86,961 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71 million, up from 27,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 1.12M shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 8,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 510,267 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.43M, down from 518,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 171.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Univar Inc by 18,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,275 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.