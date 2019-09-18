Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lifted Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $323,608; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding as Stock Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 623,587 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 4,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 23,698 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 378,808 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,500 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “New Yorkâ€™s rival bourses are in a â€˜knife fightâ€™ for IPOs – Financial Times” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,792 shares to 155,539 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Operations Inc. (NYSE:SIX) by 8,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,172 shares, and has risen its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).