Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Autohome (ATHM) Holding By $2.88 Million; ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA SPONSORED ADR (ECPCY) Sellers Decreased By 21.26% Their Shorts

ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ECPCY) had a decrease of 21.26% in short interest. ECPCY’s SI was 32,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.26% from 41,400 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 5 days are for ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ECPCY)’s short sellers to cover ECPCY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 3,127 shares traded. EstÃ¡cio ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECPCY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 119.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas acquired 27,400 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 50,295 shares with $5.29M value, up from 22,895 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $9.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 453,029 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 9,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 21,000 shares and now owns 123,000 shares. Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rating on Monday, June 24. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $120 target. CLSA maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Autohome’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More news for EstÃ¡cio ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECPCY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Visit With Brazilian Estacio IR Team – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” and published on January 24, 2018 is yet another important article.