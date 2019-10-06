Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Its Abm Inds (ABM) Holding by $480,000; Share Value Rose; Wespac Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $302,438

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 222,324 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has 5.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,200 shares. Nexus Investment Management holds 270,368 shares or 5.02% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windsor Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,262 shares. Milestone invested in 0.28% or 14,294 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.11M shares. 1,800 were reported by Letko Brosseau And Assocs. Bamco owns 227,447 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 42,646 shares. Martin And Company Inc Tn has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa owns 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 279,873 shares. 7,701 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Llc. Eqis Cap Management Inc reported 38,141 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,699 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 40,891 shares to 91,153 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

