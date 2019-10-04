Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) as Market Value Rose; As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Value Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $988,460

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 112,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 72,454 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 185,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 4.60M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 44,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 151,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 106,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 262,568 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 30/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38,000 shares to 224,204 shares, valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $597.81 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 218 shares to 742 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 119,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,682 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX).