Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding by $10.99 Million; Qci Asset Management Stake in Chevron (CVX) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 82.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 238,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 51,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 290,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 342,222 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 110,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, up from 107,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 107,947 shares. Private Capital Advsrs accumulated 0.66% or 18,815 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,565 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security reported 21,084 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.97% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 43,480 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited accumulated 566,800 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 694,424 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). American Services Incorporated reported 107,635 shares or 4.25% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Management Co holds 0.75% or 25,968 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,974 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,992 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 0.51% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 13,608 shares to 61,380 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 183,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,828 shares, and cut its stake in Is.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Balyasny Asset Limited Company holds 766,072 shares. Amer Intll Grp holds 34,808 shares. 938,310 were accumulated by V3 Cap Management L P. 11,633 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 9,808 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 81,420 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 16,601 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 47,089 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 120,038 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 94,185 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 867,219 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 694,243 shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Extends Renewable Energy Purchasing Leadership; Signs Agreement to Purchase 100% Renewable Power in Chicago and Piscataway Data Centers – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Atlanta Metro Data Center Approved for New Sales & Use Tax Exemptions – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.