Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position by $474,000; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.10 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 1.74 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cibc World Corp reported 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 4.11 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2,185 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 9,916 shares. 551,411 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Howard Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.69% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 19,825 shares. City Holding Company accumulated 500 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Whittier stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Virtu Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 5,220 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Liability reported 251,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 382,205 shares stake. 149,776 are held by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $173.68M for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 39,000 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 59,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos inks $445M Air Force IT contract – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Finally Getting Its Act Together – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Group Ltd Llc stated it has 21,037 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sit Inv holds 0.02% or 3,310 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 35,841 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 125,400 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Martin Currie Limited stated it has 28,081 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank owns 36,107 shares. Intrust National Bank Na owns 3,745 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 46 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield LP accumulated 495,128 shares or 0.57% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 818 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.