Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Realpage (RP) Position Maintained by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 136.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 49,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 85,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 35,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 212,768 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 47,000 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,152 shares to 39,951 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 12,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.