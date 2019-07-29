Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted Its Position in Equifax (EFX) by $1.77 Million; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position Has Increased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $142.34 lastly. It is down 4.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.66M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 1,793 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 293,163 shares. Field & Main State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 20 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Homrich Berg owns 4,880 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 204 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 92,359 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund owns 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,400 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). D E Shaw And Co Inc stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 22,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 83,423 were reported by Td Asset Management. Brown Advisory owns 17,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,640 shares.