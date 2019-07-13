Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake; ANIMA HLDGS SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ANNMF) Shorts Decreased By 21.95%

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 421.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas acquired 8,000 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock declined 14.13%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 9,900 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 1,900 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $7.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.6. About 546,437 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

ANIMA HLDGS SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had a decrease of 21.95% in short interest. ANNMF’s SI was 443,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.95% from 568,500 shares previously. It closed at $3.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliance Data Announces Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Selected to Provide Private Label and Co-brand Credit Card Services for Sportsman’s Warehouse, Enhancing Customer Value and Driving Top-line Sales – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The Recent Pop In Snap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7 are held by Enterprise Services. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 2,312 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7,713 shares. Nuwave reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 106 shares. Logan Cap holds 0.08% or 7,888 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd holds 0.16% or 6,100 shares. 43,329 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 7,233 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,181 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brown Advisory accumulated 1,166 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 19,595 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16200 target in Friday, April 26 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ADS in report on Monday, April 15 to “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of ADS in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy”.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,000 shares to 7,270 valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 16,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides asset management services in Italy.