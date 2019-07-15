Employees Retirement System Of Texas Decreased Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $1.38 Million as Market Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Upped Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 532,613 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $173.54. About 16.12 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,520 shares to 257,208 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,922 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Captrust Finance has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.05% or 22,733 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,795 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 42,683 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,645 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 20,107 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ltd Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Research Mngmt has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Riverhead Management Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 7,609 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, New York-based fund reported 45,119 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source Bank has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). M&T Bankshares Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 10,000 shares.

