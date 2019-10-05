Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut By $1.18 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Tennant Co Has 0.98 Sentiment

Tennant Co (TNC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 59 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 60 reduced and sold equity positions in Tennant Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 14.88 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tennant Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 44 New Position: 15.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 9.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 31,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 291,700 shares with $11.26M value, down from 322,700 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Tennant Company for 53,405 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 2.11 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 1% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,020 shares.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 33.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TNC’s profit will be $8.19M for 38.42 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.18% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.54% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 40,826 shares traded. Tennant Company (TNC) has declined 4.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 25/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co. Senior Vice President, Global Operations Jeffrey C. Moorefield Will Leave Role by June 30; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tennant Company’s (NYSE:TNC) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Tennant Company’s (NYSE:TNC) 1.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 3,000 shares to 46,800 valued at $13.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 51,000 shares. Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) was raised too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Darkness Before Dawn – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons I Just Bought More Micron Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Farmers Merchants Incorporated stated it has 917 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 28,217 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 32,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 9,420 shares. Cap Guardian invested in 1.01M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 59,597 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Indexiq Ltd Liability owns 106,317 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,330 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hrt Fin Ltd Co invested in 0.36% or 148,471 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 15.82% above currents $44.55 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, September 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.