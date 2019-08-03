Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Declined; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increased Raytheon Co New (RTN) Stake by $516.38 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 5,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 115,549 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 110,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,682 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40B, up from 15,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,850 shares to 27,060 shares, valued at $2.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 1,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,386 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.