Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $853,200 as Share Value Declined; Knott David M Trimmed Its Holding in Iridium Communications (IRDM) by $4.37 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 650,540 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment For Iridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 17,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 182,894 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 165,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 7.85 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $44,880 activity. Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of stock.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 91,000 shares to 267,000 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,031 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

