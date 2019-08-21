Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (:)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and UMH Properties Inc. (:) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.77 N/A 0.39 35.83 UMH Properties Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and UMH Properties Inc. (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has an average price target of $17, and a 26.39% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 59.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while UMH Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.