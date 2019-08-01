Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.05 N/A 0.36 42.87 Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.60 N/A 1.06 13.40

Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Ajax Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Great Ajax Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.5% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Great Ajax Corp. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 28.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares and 81.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35% Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. was less bullish than Great Ajax Corp.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.