Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Has 1.67 Sentiment

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 6 cut down and sold positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 930,826 shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. ESRT’s profit would be $70.23M giving it 16.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 872,292 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 129,444 shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has declined 6.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund for 37,114 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 31,188 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 84,997 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $227.81 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.