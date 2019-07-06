Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.48 N/A 0.36 42.87 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.76 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.5% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.03% and an $18 consensus target price. On the other hand, UMH Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 52.94% and its consensus target price is $19.5. Based on the results given earlier, UMH Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 56.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35% UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. was less bullish than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UMH Properties Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.