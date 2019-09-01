Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.40% 1.60% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. N/A 15 35.83 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 30.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.