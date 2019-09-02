Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Shorts Increased By 62.41%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $14.06 translates into 0.75% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.26 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) had an increase of 62.41% in short interest. SAIL’s SI was 5.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 62.41% from 3.67M shares previously. With 1.48M avg volume, 4 days are for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s short sellers to cover SAIL’s short positions. The SI to Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s float is 7.36%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 538,721 shares traded. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has declined 14.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIL News: 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.07 TO $0.09; 14/05/2018 – SailPoint’s Customers Demonstrate Identity Working at Navigate ’18; 23/05/2018 – SAILPOINT OFFERING BY HOLDERS PRICES AT $22.50 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 17/04/2018 – SailPoint’s Navigate ’18 Unveils the Next Frontiers for Identity Governance; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $49.5M-$50.5M; 21/05/2018 – SailPoint Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – SailPoint’s Customers Demonstrate Identity Working at Navigate ’18; 10/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $225 MLN TO $229 MLN

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,450 shares. 32,909 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 63,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 26,876 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Natixis Advsr L P invested in 0.02% or 170,530 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 315,149 shares. Assetmark owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 0.09% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,337 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0.01% or 763,117 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 31,814 shares.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion.

