Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (IPPLF) Shorts Down By 8.89%

INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. IPPLF’s SI was 2.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.27 million shares previously. With 13,400 avg volume, 222 days are for INTER PIPELINE LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)’s short sellers to cover IPPLF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 7,853 shares traded. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $13.11 translates into 0.80% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 1.23 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Inc.: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) CEO Anthony Malkin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.06, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers reported 0.45% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.24% stake. Pnc Serv Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 287 shares. 7,643 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 26,881 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 1.36M shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Company reported 27,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 263,200 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com owns 14,576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,744 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Ameriprise Fincl has 439,891 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage businesses in Canada and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids Processing, and Bulk Liquid Storage. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

More notable recent Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Inter Pipeline Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inter Pipeline Is A Great Dividend Play – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Inter Pipeline’s 9% Yield Safe? – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 7% Yielding Midstream Offers Compelling Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.