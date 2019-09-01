Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; Hightower Advisors Cut By $1.08 Million Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 24.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 11,896 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 36,365 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 48,261 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $31.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $14.06 translates into 0.75% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.22 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Prudential’s International Premiums Contribute 30% To Its Top Line By 2021? – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Financial: The Pullback Created An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 27,974 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Oakworth Cap holds 2,448 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Llc invested in 0% or 135 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0.27% or 412,317 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1.35M shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 8,530 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 52,855 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3,911 shares. Btc Incorporated holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 64,830 shares. Bancorp stated it has 32,359 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 238 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 20,231 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 16,565 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 34.54% above currents $80.09 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 133,481 shares to 136,481 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr (SSO) stake by 41,900 shares and now owns 91,030 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 818,882 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cap Management Corporation Va invested in 0.06% or 13,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 29,621 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 223,918 shares. Resolution Cap Limited holds 4.75% or 9.25M shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 121,320 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 608,190 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co owns 344,274 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 0% stake. Axa holds 22,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.07% or 39,098 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0% or 14,576 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,292 shares.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.