Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; General Moly (GMO)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

General Moly Inc (GMO) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 6 sold and decreased their holdings in General Moly Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.56 million shares, up from 5.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Moly Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $13.41 translates into 0.78% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.54M shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1875. About shares traded. General Moly, Inc. (GMO) has declined 50.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ General Moly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMO); 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOLY UPDATES EXPLORATION PROGRAM FOR COPPER, SILVER, AND ZINC AT MT. HOPE PROJECT; 13/03/2018 General Moly 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.91 million. The firm explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Moly, Inc. for 17,982 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 322,453 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 29,621 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 26,589 shares. Principal Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 15,647 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 34,563 shares stake. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.05% or 1.36 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 156,703 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 341,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 246,104 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 7,643 shares. Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 19,483 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 963,274 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 53,450 shares.