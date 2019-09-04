Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; Crosslink Capital Cut Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $13.82 translates into 0.76% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 1.24 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,970 shares as Mercadolibre (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 58,970 shares with $29.94 million value, down from 65,940 last quarter. Mercadolibre now has $28.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $13.6 during the last trading session, reaching $581. About 420,906 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $75000 highest and $450 lowest target. $643’s average target is 10.67% above currents $581 stock price. MercadoLibre had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72500 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $983,408 for 7262.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.