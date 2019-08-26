Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Man Group plc (LON:EMG)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $13.43 translates into 0.78% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 2.28M shares traded or 76.18% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Among 7 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Man Group PLC has GBX 206 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 177’s average target is 4.83% above currents GBX 168.85 stock price. Man Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EMG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 188 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 188.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 206.00 Initiates Starts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 426 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Kempen Nv has invested 1.38% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Citigroup reported 315,149 shares. Westwood Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 608,190 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 580,947 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 1,063 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assoc reported 193,417 shares stake. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Capital Mngmt Corporation Va invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Bbt Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 11,292 shares.