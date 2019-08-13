Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $13.16 translates into 0.80% yield. Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 1.10 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. See Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust holds 12,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors holds 21,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd stated it has 796,356 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,712 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 13,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 339,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability invested in 8 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 14,737 shares. Northern reported 148,067 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Parametric Ltd Liability Corp invested in 103,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Moreover, Amer has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Asure Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asure Software Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ASUR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Asure (ASUR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asure Software (ASUR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asure Software (ASUR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.35 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

The stock increased 3.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 555,276 shares traded or 75.09% up from the average. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; 10/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE FILES TO SELL UP TO $175M OF SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Rev $15.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 516,430 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 25,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa invested in 22,896 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Waterfront Ltd Liability Company holds 680,000 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 94,648 shares. Real Estate Mngmt holds 316,000 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. 223 were accumulated by Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 25,108 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.64% or 457,539 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co stated it has 92,301 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 121,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.06, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Empire State Building Unveils Brand New Second Floor Observatory Experience – GuruFocus.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.