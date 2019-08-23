Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Cut Its Stake by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; Joho Capital Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 449,570 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 316,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 1.01M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.11% or 608,190 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Century Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 100 were accumulated by Covington Capital Mngmt. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation holds 121,320 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 32,909 shares stake. Natixis invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Sg Americas has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.01% or 14,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Eii Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 18,730 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.08 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty opens up retail space by observatory entrance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) – Hexcel’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech reported 670,583 shares stake. First Manhattan Com holds 3,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,413 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 23,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lateef Inv Lp invested in 371,564 shares. 512,611 were accumulated by Hahn Management Ltd Liability Com. Loomis Sayles & L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 657,889 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl stated it has 76,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 22,110 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 17,173 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 34,463 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Co has 17,884 shares.