Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Investors: Citigroup Reconfirms Neutral Rating, Sees $15.0000/Share; Shorts at RESONA HOLDINGS OSAKA ORDINARY SHARE (RSNHF) Raised By 18.79%

Citigroup currently has a $15.0000 target price on the $5.01B market cap company or 6.84% upside potential. In an analyst report made public on Friday, 6 September, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) stock had its Neutral Rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup.

RESONA HOLDINGS INC OSAKA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) had an increase of 18.79% in short interest. RSNHF’s SI was 4.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.79% from 3.86M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 45908 days are for RESONA HOLDINGS INC OSAKA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)’s short sellers to cover RSNHF’s short positions. It closed at $3.93 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests L P has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 1,063 shares. Eii Management holds 0.16% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 18,730 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 2.29M shares. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 1.33 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cohen & Steers has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Waterfront Cap Partners Limited Liability owns 680,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 4.20 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt accumulated 448 shares. 26,876 are owned by Amalgamated Bankshares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 10,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 516,430 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 841,473 shares.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.07M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 113,575 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Empire State Realty (ESRT) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty opens up retail space by observatory entrance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. , a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion.