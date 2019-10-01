Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Holder Real Estate Management Services Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; As Micron Technology Com (MU) Stock Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Raised Position by $361,380

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 208,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 198,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 12.40 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 261,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 235,964 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces $622 Million Investment by Qatar Investment Authority – Business Wire” on August 23, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hudson Group and Empire State Realty Trust Celebrate Grand Opening of the Empire State Building Official Store – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Best Stocks to Invest in New York Real Estate – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes First Republic Bank to One Grand Central Place – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.21% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 88,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.07% or 408,090 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP invested in 0.05% or 37,872 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 341,447 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 70,997 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Aew Management LP accumulated 19,486 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Century Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.01M shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 196,880 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 196,944 shares.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.08M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Micron Earnings: MU Stock Falls 4% on Declining Performance – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls 1% – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, MU, MLM – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,246 shares to 60,213 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,375 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).