Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

This is a contrast between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.27 N/A 0.39 35.55 Power REIT 7 9.47 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Power REIT. Power REIT appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.2% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 26.6% of Power REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while Power REIT had bullish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Power REIT.