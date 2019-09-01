Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.55 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.96 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Lexington Realty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Lexington Realty Trust’s potential upside is 3.46% and its average target price is $10.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Lexington Realty Trust has 20.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.