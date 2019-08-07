Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

We are comparing Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.51 N/A 0.39 35.55 iStar Inc. 10 1.88 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and iStar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and iStar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of iStar Inc. is $17, which is potential 26.39% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and iStar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of iStar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while iStar Inc. has 43.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats iStar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.