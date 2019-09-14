Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Since Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.27 N/A 0.39 35.55 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 27 26.69 N/A 1.00 27.45

Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.