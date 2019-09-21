Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.98 N/A 0.39 35.55 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 26 5.87 N/A 2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty OP L.P. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.