Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.45 N/A 0.39 39.29 Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.85 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 39.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82% Clipper Realty Inc. -0.38% -2.78% 3.35% -8.03% 52.71% -0.92%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend while Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.