Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.45
|N/A
|0.39
|39.29
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|13
|1.85
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-0.4%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 39.25% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.22%
|-1.52%
|3.78%
|-10.7%
|-23.9%
|4.82%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.78%
|3.35%
|-8.03%
|52.71%
|-0.92%
For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bullish trend while Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
