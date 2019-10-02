Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.55 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 297,681,159.42% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.