Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|14
|0.00
|41.08M
|0.39
|35.55
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|297,681,159.42%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
