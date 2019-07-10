Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Comparison side by side

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.45 N/A 0.39 39.29 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 31 2.33 N/A 20.71 1.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 2.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, 87.93% are Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.